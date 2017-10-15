Monday , 16 October 2017
Gunmen Kill Six In Fresh Plateau Attack

October 15, 2017

Six persons have been reported killed after gunmen attacked a village at Miango district in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.
The deceased – three males, two females and an infant – were said to have been killed and others injured when the assailants attacked Tegbe village on Saturday after the state government had imposed a 12-hour curfew on the local government.
Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Undie Adie, who was on an assessment tour of the village, described the attack as a shock considering curfew in the area.
According to him, the gunmen took advantage of the restriction to unleash terror on three villages with houses burnt, lives lost and people injured.
An eyewitness told Channels Television that the attackers came at about midnight and shot sporadically, an act he said caught the people unaware.
He added that managed to escape the scene while the attackers set some houses on ablaze, as well as barns where harvested foodstuff was preserved.
The state government condemned the attack in a statement issued on Sunday by the Director, Press and Public Affairs, Samuel Nanle.
The government said the attack sought to “take the state back to the dark days of violent conflicts” and vowed to identify and prosecute all those behind the heinous crime.
4 comments

  1. King Mathew Williams
    King Mathew Williams
    October 16, 2017 at 3:57 am

    Since i followed u have never received any Goodnews from ur page always the bad news carrier

    Reply
  2. Bardmmors Egbunaike Onuoha
    Bardmmors Egbunaike Onuoha
    October 16, 2017 at 4:16 am

    Good

    Reply
  3. Uche Okoh Joseph
    Uche Okoh Joseph
    October 16, 2017 at 4:31 am

    The unending and ever faceless gun men, who are they? The same old story

    Reply
  4. Alfred Okeiukwu
    Alfred Okeiukwu
    October 16, 2017 at 5:37 am

    I recall there was a curfew in atyap Kaduna last Xmas eve and gunmen used that false security to murder over 800 souls… No one brought to justice..

    Reply

