Gunmen Kill One, Injure Five In Fresh Kaduna Attack

In Fresh Kaduna AttackUnknown gunmen have attacked Zankan village in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna state, killing one person and injuring five others.

Spokesman for the Kaduna State Police Command, Aliyu Usman, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent, said that the gunmen invaded the community, a predominantly Fulani settlement on Saturday night and opened fire on the residents.

He said that security operatives have been deployed to the area to avert any form of fresh attacks or reprisal.

An indigene of the area and Deputy Chief Imam in Jema’a Emirate Council, Mohammed Kabiru also disclosed that the gunmen attacked the village at about 9PM.

He said that they shot a 13-year-old boy dead, while other injured persons have been rushed to a hospital in nearby Plateau state.

The attack comes barely three days after Fulanis and natives of Southern Kaduna reached an accord to end the killings in the area.

Zankan is a border town between Plateau and Kaduna state.