Gunmen Kidnap NHIS Auditor Along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway

A former board member of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission and current external auditor of National Health Insurance Scheme(NHIS), Zakari Mohammed Sada, has been kidnapped by gunmen along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.

It was gathered from family and security sources that Mr Sada was travelling from Abuja to Kaduna when his car was intercepted by the kidnappers around Katari along the highway.

The gunmen then whisked him into the bush and later made contact with his family to demand a ransom.

The Kaduna State Police Command has yet to confirm the incident, however.

On Friday, gunmen suspected to be kidnappers reportedly attacked travellers around the same area of the expressway, killing a woman.

The latest incident is happening even after the Nigeria Police Force had deployed 500 special operatives to patrol the expressway and check the menace of kidnapping and armed robbery along the road.