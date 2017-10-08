Gunmen Kidnap Kogi Magistrate, Demand N100m

A magistrate with the Kogi State judiciary, Sam Unwuchola has been kidnapped by Ajaokuta-Lokoja road.

An eyewitness told Channels Television that the magistrate was returning to Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, from his station at about 7 pm on Friday in the company of his friend, when they were forced to stop by the gunmen, after shooting at them.

The bullet was said to have hit the magistrate’s friend and is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed medical facility in Lokoja, while the men went away with Mr. Unwuchola.

When contacted, the Police Commissioner said an investigation is on-going on the matter but a source in the state judiciary told our correspondent that the kidnappers have gotten in touch with the wife of the kidnapped magistrate, demanding one hundred million as a ransom.