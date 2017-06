A Fulani herdsman has been attacked by unknown gunmen in Maho Village in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Agyole Abeh, said the attackers opened fire on the herdsman while he was on his way from Nasarawa State to Kachia in the southern part of Kaduna.

The attack comes barely four months after peace returned to communities attacked in southern Kaduna.