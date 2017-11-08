Wednesday , 8 November 2017
Gunmen abduct lawyer in Edo

November 8, 2017

A Benin lawyer, Mr. G.C. Igbokwe, has been abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.
Igbokwe, the chairman of Benin Law Week Organising Committee of the Nigeria Bar Association, was abducted on Monday evening near Okhuaihe village, on Benin-Aghoro-Onitsha Expressway.
He was said to be on his way to Enugu when he was kidnapped.
Police spokesman Moses Nkombe, who confirmed the kidnap, described it as a sad incident.
He said the police were searching for the kidnappers and assured residents that the lawyer would soon be rescued
