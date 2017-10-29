Group demands prosecution of policeman who ‘raped stranded 14-year-old girl’

Ra’ayi initiative, a non-governmental organisation, has called on Ibrahim Idris, inspector general of police (IGP), to probe the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl by a policeman in Anambra state.

In a statement by Hamisu Gumel, its secretary, the group identified the suspect as Barau Garba from MOPOL 7, Sokoto state, with service number 275601.

The victim reportedly got stranded in Onitsha, Anambra state, after losing her transport fare to Asaba, Delta state capital, where her parents are based.

She was said to have been approached by Garba who was attached to the Okpoko police divisional headquarters on special duty.

“Upon learning about the girl’s predicament, the randy policeman took advantage of her innocence and tricked her into believing he was going to help her,” the statement read.

“But instead of helping the girl get transport back to Asaba, he took her to a temporary police base, locked her up in his room and raped her repeatedly for six days until her vagina ruptured.

“Maryam’s situation and whereabouts came to the public knowledge after she was able to call her father using her abductor’s cellphone which she snatched when he was fast asleep in the middle of the night.

“And this led to her rescue from the captivity of the beast-like policeman. She was then admitted to a hospital where doctors confirmed she was serially raped and suffered virginal mutilation.”

The group alleged that the divisional police officer of Okpoko was shielding Garba “and making desperate efforts to cover up the case”.

It, therefore, called on Idris to investigate the matter and ensure that justice is served.

“The disturbing story currently going round is that the DPO Okpoko of Division is shielding the accused and making desperate efforts to cover up the case, as he reportedly admonished the father of the victim to forgive the policeman since they both are from the same region,” the group said.

“This crime and the similar ones being committed by the men in uniform against the citizens of this country is becoming alarming and is setting a dangerous trend where the police, perhaps because of their uniform and the arms they carry, harass, torture and even kill innocent citizens at will and with impunity.

“We urge the Inspector General of Police to immediately order an investigation of the matter and ensure the culprit is brought to face the wrath of the law, as sweeping the matter under the carpet would not augur well for the already battered image of the Nigeria Police and that of the country in general.

“We also call on relevant government agencies such as NAPTIP, National Human Rights Commission, and the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, the various human rights and Non Governmental Organizations in the country as well as the general public to rise to the occasion and ensure that the traumatised Maryam gets justice