Graphic images: ISIS ambushes Nigerian Army convoy, Kill all soldiers. – AMNNews. 

Over 30 soldiers of the Nigerian Army (NA) were shot dead after jihadist insurgents in the northern countryside (Borno) of the embattled country concluded a succesful ambush on Friday afternoon.
Deploying land mines, technicals and machine-gun fire at close range, militants loyal to the outlawed Boko Haram (ISIS franchise) caught government soldiers completely off-guard in what ended up being a de facto massacre.
(Courtesy – AMNNews. – Hope For Nigeria
Good job
So sad,but ISIS and BOKO HARAM may be more angry now that unarmed and harmless IPOB was made their mates by the Nigerian Military which grouped IPOB as a terrorist group like ISIS and BOKO HARAM.So,by this total wipe-out,they are teaching a lesson of who terrorists are.
Isis dancers visit them one by one. Dance around as they deserved.
Shalow News fake
In southeast that’s what makes you terrorists biafraud.
What a news…nice one
Scan news are just too negative…. Pls who is that right authority to punish them. The last time I checked the stupid news handler said buhari appointed his wife as the deputy CBN governor.
Hei someone’s son brother. Husband. Father,whoever has a hand in this Boko Haram formation must die a very painful death with his entire family,imagine what the families of this fallen heroes will be going through now,may God accept their souls and grant the families peace amen