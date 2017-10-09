Monday , 9 October 2017
Graphic images: ISIS ambushes Nigerian Army convoy, Kill all soldiers. – AMNNews. 

Graphic images: ISIS ambushes Nigerian Army convoy, Kill all soldiers. – AMNNews. 

October 9, 2017

 Over 30 soldiers of the Nigerian Army (NA) were shot dead after jihadist insurgents in the northern countryside (Borno) of the embattled country concluded a succesful ambush on Friday afternoon.
Deploying land mines, technicals and machine-gun fire at close range, militants loyal to the outlawed Boko Haram (ISIS franchise) caught government soldiers completely off-guard in what ended up being a de facto massacre.
  1. Obumneke Peace Iheagwu
    Obumneke Peace Iheagwu
    October 9, 2017 at 5:48 am

    Good job

    Reply
  2. Ifeanyi Maduako
    Ifeanyi Maduako
    October 9, 2017 at 5:49 am

    So sad,but ISIS and BOKO HARAM may be more angry now that unarmed and harmless IPOB was made their mates by the Nigerian Military which grouped IPOB as a terrorist group like ISIS and BOKO HARAM.So,by this total wipe-out,they are teaching a lesson of who terrorists are.

    Reply
  3. Vigietop Ukpe
    Vigietop Ukpe
    October 9, 2017 at 5:56 am

    Isis dancers visit them one by one. Dance around as they deserved.

    Reply
  4. Sidi Hudu
    Sidi Hudu
    October 9, 2017 at 5:56 am

    Shalow News fake

    Reply
  5. Yan
    Yan'dakan Dass
    October 9, 2017 at 6:05 am

    In southeast that’s what makes you terrorists biafraud.

    Reply
  6. Prince Prime
    Prince Prime
    October 9, 2017 at 6:08 am

    What a news…nice one

    Reply
  7. Diepriye Walter
    Diepriye Walter
    October 9, 2017 at 6:13 am

    Scan news are just too negative…. Pls who is that right authority to punish them. The last time I checked the stupid news handler said buhari appointed his wife as the deputy CBN governor.

    Reply
  8. Obi Uchenna Blessing
    Obi Uchenna Blessing
    October 9, 2017 at 6:15 am

    Hei someone’s son brother. Husband. Father,whoever has a hand in this Boko Haram formation must die a very painful death with his entire family,imagine what the families of this fallen heroes will be going through now,may God accept their souls and grant the families peace amen

    Reply

