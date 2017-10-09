Graphic images: ISIS ambushes Nigerian Army convoy, Kill all soldiers. – AMNNews. 

Over 30 soldiers of the Nigerian Army (NA) were shot dead after jihadist insurgents in the northern countryside (Borno) of the embattled country concluded a succesful ambush on Friday afternoon.

Deploying land mines, technicals and machine-gun fire at close range, militants loyal to the outlawed Boko Haram (ISIS franchise) caught government soldiers completely off-guard in what ended up being a de facto massacre.

(Courtesy – AMNNews. – Hope For Nigeria