GOVERNOR SAMUEL ORTOM SWEARS IN ELECTED COUNCIL CHAIRMEN

Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom has sworn in elected council chairmen for the 23 local government areas in the state with a charge to them to ensure that they stay in their various local government areas to attend to the problems of their people

He tasked them to make positive mpact on the lives of their people by delivering on their promises to them, assuring that his government would not interfere with the finances of the local government councils.

Governor Ortom further warned the chairman not to mismanage the resources of the local government but to ensure prudence and transparency According to him, any chairman that elects to mismanage the finances of the local government council should be prepared for invitation from the EFCC.

Here are few pictures of the event which took place at the IBB Square Makurdi.