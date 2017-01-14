GOVERNOR SAMUEL ORTOM IS A DIVISIVE LEADER

By Raymond Ejekwote

I was beclouded with a very sad mood when I read a story in a Nigerian online medium,Daily Post about a statement credited to the Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom ” The Idoma people did not vote for me in the last governorship poll……..”.I was flabbergasted and my initial thinking was that His Excellency may have been misquoted until it went viral on social media platforms in the state.That such a statement could tumble out of the governor’s buccal cavity while playing host to the paramount ruler of Benue south people, Chief Elias Ikoyi Obekpa was worrisome and abhorrent .His Freudian slip has exposed many mind bogglingly arcane facts about his lethal policies against the Idoma people of the state.

Gubernatorial modesty would have restrained Ortom from this perfidious path even in a fit of anger as he has already won the race.He seems to have forgotten so soon when he was mournfully weeping across ecclesiastical domains in Idomaland begging for votes which they gave him massively.He should have moved away from this sterile,irredentist ethnic ism to become a forgiving and tolerant leader.It seems the initial sombre of his RCCG church in him has receded from his moral life and has opened him to the vagaries of politics of ethnicity in the state.

The governor is eventually trying to leap off like a tiger and most surprisingly not thinking of how the majority Tiv and other groups in the state can begin to accommodate each other politically.Maybe he is trying to divide the state to a great degree as his waning popularity is deteriorating astronomically.By his uncouth utterances before the revered paramount ruler of the Idoma kingdom,he has ruthlessly scorned the plurality and inclusive state we all longed for and this is too condescending.

The Benue south people that relentlessly worked for his victory at the polls thought he has the ideal background for conciliation as an acclaimed clergyman and a long time PDP leader in the state.The felt ethnicity will be strange to him,but his rank prejudice against the Idoma in political appointments and patronage is regrettable to say the least.His political crusade and asphyxiation of Idoma people will be suicidal for him at the polls in the area in 2016.

The people of Benue south were naïve in losing their political esteem and worth by their unwise political investment on Ortom in 2015 yet he is keeping malice with them.The people will never be swayed again by his weeping in churches or even in shrines for him or any other governorship candidate in 2019 without a United Nations Security Council backed political Memorandum Of Understanding.However, they can still go with the PDP under any arrangement as a traditional and dominant political platform that was fair to them. The Idomas of Benue south are a hefty minority in Nigerian politics that has always punched above their weight to determine who rules Benue states during tumultuous electoral conflagrations.

True to type, governor Ortom wailed about Idoma people not voting for him and Dr Enyantu Ifenne ,an Idoma Amazon and non career ambassadorial nominee was replaced with Prof Steve Ugba ,a TiV man.Ugba spent all his life outside the shores of this country and what is the allure of a foreign posting for him .The hatred and contempt Ortom has expressed for the Idoma people since his inauguration will never be forgotten or forgiven.His ant Idoma bigotry will only play well in very small circle in Benue state.His comments against Idoma not voting for him in the last governorship election has shattered his ability and capacity to rule Benue as an indivisible entity.

Governor Ortoms statement repudiating Idoma support for him during the last governorship election is pernicious and even false.He is just an ingrates.He has done the unprecedented by vilifying the Idoma people that gave him the critical votes that made him the unmerited governor of the state. In Fact, he has crossed the rubicon of his hatred for the marginalized Idoma people of Benue and he will pay dearly for it. He lacks the capacity to lead the state by alienating a vibrant section of the state.It was indeed disgusting and the Idoma nation are united and ready to effect his exit from office in 2019.Ortom has burnt and buried the APC in Idoma land of Benue state.