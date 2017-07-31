GOV. OKOWA’S GOVERNMENT: WHEN IT’S TIME FOR ME TO BID GOODBYE

By Fejiro Oliver

It is a long epistle dear friends but necessary to shape the future of our dear state. When this is penned and circulated, I will be away all alone to think of the next move to make.

Before penning this down, it’s important to know that I have thought over it carefully, weighed the merit and demerits, consulted far and wide but never did with my immediate and extended family. I know so well that my family won’t ever support it, not because they have gained anything from Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa led government but because they believe that it is good to complete a race one began. But I wear this shoe and know where it pains. This is just 30% of the many things that should be said but held back for personal reasons.

When I decided to throw in my body, spirit and soul into Okowa’s campaign; I did it because I believed in him and still believe in him. If the past replays itself, I will still do what I did and probably more. I have no regret whatsoever in my support for him and his vision to turn our state around. He was our best choice then and till this moment the best choice to me.

Truth is: if Tony Obuh, David Edevbie, Otega Emerhor or Ovedje Ogboru had won the election and they offered me the position of Commissioner for Information, I would not have accepted. I would have stayed far from the state criticizing and exposing every ills of their administration while sticking with Okowa till whenever he wins. This brings to my mind a statement by one of the very powerful aides of the governor who called me immediately after the PDP primaries and said “FO, thank God say Oga win o, you for run comot Delta State go Pakistan”. He was not wrong!

I refuse to be among the sycophantic praise singers who will call white color to be milk color. It is my belief that politics is first of all personal interest before general interest. It is my belief that governors were voted into power to better the lives of the governed and turn the state around through infrastructure and development but it is not a must that they empowers individuals.

The mantra of ‘monkey go work and monkey go chop’ was well preached by the governor himself. I remember on that fateful day when he made the statement and I sent out the news right from the field of the campaign; a senior colleague called and said “This your candidate so, you sure say he no go forget person when he reach there and allow baboons to chop”? I made him realized that he’s not called Ekwueme for fun but for his ability to do what he says, even though he’s not God.

Sadly enough, what most persons don’t know is that I have become more burdened since he won the election. Until I became a friend of the government, I never had ‘boys’ politically. The only persons I had were younger and few senior journalists who looked up to me and my obligation to them was to make them succeed and they are succeeding. I had no financial commitment to anyone outside my field of practice but all that soon changed when Okowa won election.

For reasons best known to Deltans, they conferred on me imaginary powers and spread wild rumors that ran like wild fire on how I have suddenly become a millionaire courtesy of contracts and monthly payment to me by the government. Whenever I travel out, it is assumed that the governor sponsored me; if I buy a land, it is believed that Okowa gave me money to purchase it. It became worse when I got a black jeep and it was said that the government gave it to me alongside a hilux. If this belief was only to the commoners, it would have been ok, but even top politicians and appointees believed it. I know because I interact with almost everyone of them.

I could not change this narrative because of my seeming influence around the corridors of power. What many never knew is that I have NEVER gotten a dime from Delta State Government before to purchase just one Emirate flight ticket. The last trip I was supposed to make to Houston, USA before my incarceration in Ikoyi prison was fully funded including BTA by Emmanuel Uduaghan (the former governor’s cousin) and not Okowa as many believed.

Contrary to belief that I get over N3 million monthly from the government for myself and Secret Reporters as a medium, it is interesting to know that the money given which is less than what an SA gets monthly is used to pay the same persons who worked for the government but have been abandoned to their fate while the baboons chop and still chopping. It is noteworthy to know that FIFTEEN (all known by me during the campaign) are on the payroll from the money; apart from other emergency expenses others run into which I can’t close my eyes against.

Folks, as an individual and CEO of a company, I spend the company’s money monthly and even starve my family of funds to make sure that none of the boys are left behind. Whenever it becomes too difficult to cope, my last hope apart from God has been my dearest elder brother and true friend, Hilary Ibegbulem who has never failed to come to my rescue. He’s a shoulder for me to lean and stand on

On a lighter note, one of the hardworking boys for the government lost his father and he approached the ministry of information for assistance. After so many trips made to Asaba, he was asked to write a formal request, only to be given a worthless sum of N30,000 for burial. I had to come to his rescue!

I have never for once asked for contract from the state because I do not want to engage in inflating project which I kick against. The only favor I asked from the state was treatment for my mum’s cervical cancer which the state never honored till date, even when they promised to; rather some of those who got to know about it went about telling my colleagues that the SSG has approved the money for me, whereas the file never got to his table. Laba Kevwe of Urhobo Today and News Ranger can attest to this. It became known to me that this government may just be out to blackmail me, but whoever was behind it, I never cared to know.

Ninety percent of demands I have ever made to individuals in government and the government as an entity have been about empowering others and not I stand to be challenged . Even in the days of STEP and YAGEP, I purposely refused to allow any of my family member or friends to participate as I was not ready to influence it for them.

Whatever I owned today is to the glory of God. The only two persons who have been part of my success story are Ngozi Olejeme and Hilary (as a personal friend not government appointee). Okowa’s government cannot be counted rather it has drained me financially. Under his nose, a yearly contract of N15 million from a Federal Government agency was cancelled simply because my company is among those seen as a PDP sympathizer and APC critic. Pro APC medium still enjoy the consultancy service till date and all the assurances that something will be done about it went away with the wind.

In this government, I have known people abandoned while those who never believed in the vision smiling. I know of a lady who lost her five months pregnancy due to stress of working in the protocol unit of Okowa’s campaign not getting acknowledged by the government. I would have dismissed her claims not until I saw the medical result. This was a woman who has two girls and looking for a male child and when scan showed she was finally going to bear a son, her drive to see the government come to fruition cost her the unborn son.

I know of young men who mobilized with their funds, going from market to market, school to motor parks all for the vision, yet not a single thank you from the government to them. Did I tell you of the Core Delta Youths? None of their leader was recognized till date. It is truly with our hands that we create opposition secretly from within.

Yet I know of persons who laughed us from afar and vowed to chase us from the state if they win, currently smiling to the banks and dining with the governor. I know of individuals who in their wildest imaginations clearly told us that we were killing our career for Okowa and should join their failed team currently taking imprest and millions of allowances while those whose careers would have been dead if the governor lost are left in pains nursing their wounds.

I know of persons who just come to write non facts about the government and only issue insult now getting courted by the same government they denigrate while those who promote them are scorned and made to look like fools.

The Government has proven that it loathe loyalty but values unwarranted non factual criticism. The government has shown to all that reward for support is disdain and scorn. The powers that be has passed a message that while they eat at the masters table with their new found lovers, those who kept the ‘enemies’ from coming through the gates can eat the crumbs and even be thrown away to the sharks.

When loyalty is taken for a ride, rebellion is born. When good hearted men are taken for fools, the heart of steel is immediately instilled.

While I maintain my individual friends in the government, it is best to say that the ‘system’ is no longer conducive and even though it’s hard to say goodbye, I take solace from Robert Tew word to “Respect yourself enough to WALK AWAY from anything that no longer serves you, grows you or makes you happy”. When the time is ripe, you can always come back to a better treatment. Let the baboons have their way.

It is a new journey friends; even though we may fall along the way, we will collectively stand up stronger. Let’s take this walk together and realise that there comes a day when you get fed up and you just walk away from all the drama and the people who created them.

It is time to taste the waters on the other side and explore greater and greener fields of political and social endeavours. It is time to take a walk from the home one has always known to meet new friends and build new bridges. It is time to take a bow when the ovation is loudest and seek new adventures for another applause.

It is time to bid goodbye.

@ F.O (God’s Pen of Morality)