Gov Dickson Inaugurates C’mtee on Science and Technology

-to revolutionize the teaching of science, technical education in schls

Bayelsa State Governor, Hon.Seriake Dickson on Monday inaugurated a 12-member committee, with a mandate to provide a framework for capacity building and development of science and technology education in all schools in the state.

Performing the inauguration ceremony in Government House, Yenagoa, the Governor also charged the Science and Technology Education Committee to develop a template of minimum infrastructural requirements and standards for equipping science and training facilities.

A Press Statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Francis Ottah Agbo says, the committee, which is chaired by Prof Ayibaemi Spiff, is also saddled with the responsibility of developing the requisite human resource base in an integrated manner for training and innovation.

Governor Dickson, who restated his administration’s commitment to making appropriate investments in the education sector, explained that, the committee was set up to work closely with other stakeholders to promote the growth of science and technology in the state.

To this end, he said government would provide more state-of-the-art laboratories and equip teachers with modern teaching techniques to enable them prepare the young minds, especially at the primary school level.

His words: “All the richest companies in the world are now technologically based. The world is clearly moving towards another direction. We, as a government has a duty to lay the foundation to lead in the area of technology.

“We want to be sure that our primary schools are producing the scientists of the future as early as possible, where our young minds will be introduced to the basic principles of scientific knowledge. We want to be sure that all the secondary schools we have built have the right laborator