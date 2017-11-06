..Her Children Held hostage

Four members of the family of Honourable Fumilayo Tejuoso, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, including an 11 (eleven) year old child, are presently at the mercy of the security operatives in Lagos who have held them hostage against their will for more than 7(seven) hours at their residence, located at 3,Sasegbon Road, GRA Ikeja

The house of the honourable, who is out of the country on official duties was stormed by the police who were more than 20 in number, this morning at 11 am on the orders of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, demanding that they have orders to lock up the property.

One of the relations of the Tejuosos who challenged the police officers demanded for a court order to that effect be produced, considering the matter of the building is still before the court.

However the belligerent police officers who were looking every inch dangerous, shoved their demands aside and put a big padlock on the gate with the occupants still inside the building.

The police all morning till now have made the House gate of the Tejuosos their abode, at least for now.

This problem is believed to be because of Hon. Funmi Tejuoso’s closeness to the National Legal Adviser of the party, All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr. Muiz Banire who is perceived as an enemy.

Till filling this report at 6pm , the occupants are still imprisoned against their wish in the house.

Copied!Gov. Ambode Orders Police To Lock Up Lagos Lawmaker, Tejuoso’s Residence

..Her Children Held hostage

Four members of the family of Honourable Fumilayo Tejuoso, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, including an 11 (eleven) year old child, are presently at the mercy of the security operatives in Lagos who have held them hostage against their will for more than 7(seven) hours at their residence, located at 3,Sasegbon Road, GRA Ikeja

The house of the honourable, who is out of the country on official duties was stormed by the police who were more than 20 in number, this morning at 11 am on the orders of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, demanding that they have orders to lock up the property.

One of the relations of the Tejuosos who challenged the police officers demanded for a court order to that effect be produced, considering the matter of the building is still before the court.

However the belligerent police officers who were looking every inch dangerous, shoved their demands aside and put a big padlock on the gate with the occupants still inside the building.

The police all morning till now have made the House gate of the Tejuosos their abode, at least for now.

This problem is believed to be because of Hon. Funmi Tejuoso’s closeness to the National Legal Adviser of the party, All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr. Muiz Banire who is perceived as an enemy.

Till filling this report at 6pm , the occupants are still imprisoned against their wish in the house.

Copied!