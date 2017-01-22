Good Bye Alhaji Obama

Good Bye Alhaji Barack Hussein Obama and your co travellers Hillary Clinton, John Kerry and others sooner or later we will say Good Bye to your pet projects the jihadist groups you refused to checkmate in the world viz ISIS, Boko Haram, etc,etc.

Africa will not forget you in a hurry as you went to Libya and terminated the life of Mummer Gaddafi a leading light in African leadership and destroyed their economy.

You also walked tirelessly to remove Goodluck Jonathan and foisted President Buhari an islamists jihadist on Nigerians, today Nigeria’s economy is at its worst value ever in history even as the nation has become a bloody nation as Boko Haram and Fulani headsmen are now competing for the greatest vampire’s trophy.

Good bye Obama once again, may you reign and find your abode in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria where human blood does not count.

By Valentine Aladi