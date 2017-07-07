Give information, handover suspects to police-Senator Ashafa begs residents

Appeals for vigilance, calm By Olasunkanmi Akoni Senator Gbenga Ashafa, representing Lagos East in the Senate, has urged Ikorodu residents to give necessary information that could lead to the arrest of the dreaded Badoo cult members that have been terrorizing the community and handover such suspects when apprehended to the police authorities rather than resorting to jungle justice.

Ashafa, in a statement yesterday, made the appeal in reaction to the latest killing innocent people on Tuesday, in Owode Ajegunle area of Ikorodu and the subsequent lynching of some apprehended Badoo suspects. The latest victims included a woman, her two-year-old daughter and a female visitor and her daughter. The victims were reportedly killed when suspected cultists attacked the Crystal Church of Christ (Aladura), at Victor Anibaba Street, while the victims were holding a prayer vigil. Ashafa, while condemning the heinous activities of the cult group, however, decried the rising incidents of jungle justice in the area. He lamented that some of the victims are sometimes innocent, law abiding members of the society. Ashafa however, commended the people of Ikorodu for resisting the activities of the group within their community. In his words, “I must commend the resilience of the Ikorodu people who have unequivocally said NO to the presence of such a nefarious group within the Ikorodu community. Also, I commend the efforts of the Government of Lagos State ably led by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, in conjunction with Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, various vigilante groups including the Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, and the Onyabo who have mobilized with the police to flush out, neutralize and prosecute as many of such criminals as exist within the Ikorodu environment. “Unfortunately, I have also received the news that in the process of resisting the members of the Badoo Cult group, the residents of Ikorodu have taken the laws into their hands and resorted to jungle justice. “In some instances as reported, people have been arrested and lynched to the extent of being burnt to death. This is absolutely unacceptable; it is against the tenets of humanity and justice.” He therefore, urged the people of Ikorodu and its environs to remain law abiding while staying vigilant and alert the police authorizes and other security agencies in the face of rising insecurity, stating that “As the people of Lagos East, we must continue to be civil and law abiding in all we do. While our disposition in the face of rising insecurity must be that of vigilance and alertness, I strongly believe that we must channel all our suspicions through the appropriate channels for arrest, rather than taking the laws into our hands.” “Lagos East boasts of the noblest, enlightened, industrious, intellectually advanced and law abiding people. We cannot in 2017 allow ourselves to be returned to the primitive days of jungle justice because most often than not mob action results in wrongful punishment for innocent citizens like you and I.” Meanwhile, the police in Lagos had instructed residents of Ikorodu to always have on them a valid means of identification.