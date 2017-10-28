General Malu laid to rest.

By Terhemen Abua.
The remains of the former ECOMOG Field Commander and former Chief of Army Staff Samuel Victor Leo Malu, was Saturday laid to resy at about 12:23pm in his country home, Tongov in Katsina Ala local government area of Benue State.
The late general died on Oct. 9 in Cairo, Egypt, after a protracted illness.
In a citation, the chief mourner and Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lt. – Gen Tukur Buratai described him as an articulate, dedicated, forthright gentleman and a professional officer who was firm and calm.
Buratai said his death was a great loss to his family, army, the nation and West Africa sub – region.
In his oration, Governor Samuel Ortom stated that the late Malu was a professional soldier and a great man, who had done much to impact the lives of the Tiv nation and Benue state in general.
“The late Malu had contributed much into the lives of the Tivs and Nigerians. We are proud of him, we appreciate him” , he said.
The governor however promised to immortalise the late general after due consultation with the State House of Assembly.
Credit: punchng.com