GEJ at 60: Jonathan, guests observe one minute silence for Ekwueme

*IYC vows to resist any attempt to humiliate former First Family

Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan and hundreds of Nigerians

youths who visited him in his country home in Otuoke as he marked his

60th birthday on Monday observed a one minute silence in honour of the

late Second Republic Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme.

In welcoming the various youth groups from across the country that

came to felicitate with him, Jonathan said: “My wife and I are very

happy that you young people came in your hundreds from all parts of

the country, from the north west, southwest, south east, north east,

north central, and of course, our own south south, just to felicitate

with us here.

Jonathan who had earlier sent condolences messages to the people and

Government of Anambra State as well as the family of the deceased

said: “However before I say a few words to formerly welcome you I have

to say that we heard a very shocking news last ( Sunday ) night. It was

the news of the death of one of our greatest leaders who was the Vice

President in the Second Republic, Chief Dr. Alex Ekwueme. It is indeed

a sad loss for the nation. So, I crave your indulgence to all stand

for a one minute silence in his memory.”

The youths numbering over 300 came from Ijaw Youth Council, National

Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), National Association of Nigerian

Students (Zone B), as well as National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)

members serving in Jonathan’s community.

The former President who was flanked by his wife, Patience and some

close friends and well-wishers further encouraged the youths to be

patriotic and optimistic about the future of the country.

“You should know that as young people, this country is in your hands

and it is your responsibility to make it work. Whatever sacrifices I

have made as President I expect you to even do more when the time

comes for you to lead our great country.” He told them that the world

is changing and challenged the youths to show more interest in the

affairs of the nation.

Jonathan further reminded them that young people like them elsewhere

are not only taking interest in politics but are already taking over

the reins of governance. He cited the cases of France and Australia,

two great European countries that recently elected Presidents aged 39

and 31 years, respectively.

Speaking earlier the President of Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Mr

Pereotubo Oweilemi thanked the former President for the sacrifices he

made during his administration. He however noted that Jonathan’s

efforts were not being appreciated by those that succeeded him and

warned that Ijaw people would resist any attempt to humiliate the

ex-President.

Oweilemi said: “I want to call on the authorities of the Federal

Republic of Nigeria that as the President of the Ijaw youths council,

I want to sound it loud and clear that we will not allow the

persecution of the former First Family. We will not take it. We are

aware of attempts to subvert justice in the bid to humiliate the

former First Family. By the grace of God, I am a lawyer, and I know

the law. When you say that the law should take its course, you should

also be aware that there are justice and tradition.

“We all know in this country, for instance, that no former President

had been asked to appear before the National Assembly and it will

never start with our own son. We will stand by our President

(Jonathan) and we will stand by our mother (Mrs. Jonathan). Any

attempt to humiliate them will be resisted.”

He further praised Jonathan for his candour and unprecedented gesture

of calling his opponent to concede victory to him while the votes of

the last presidential election were still being collated, stressing

that it was “that singular action that defused the tension in the land

and united the nation.”

He also noted that Ijaw nation was divided and urged Jonathan to apply

the same wisdom that guided his presidency to unite and bring peace to

Ijaw land.

“The Ijaw nation is divided, the youths are divided, the elders are

divided. We all speak in different voices. For how long will this

continue? I want to appeal Sir, please bring us together.”

Other youth leaders from different parts of the country took turns to

speak, with all of them praising the former President for his

remarkable achievements and support for youth development. They

included coordinator, NANS Zone B, Pedro Chubuzo Obi, Sukubo Sara-Igbe

Sukubo, chairman, National Youth Council of Nigeria Rivers

State/chairman of other state chairmen as well as Ahmed Rilwanu Laura,

chairman NYCN Zamfara zone/secretary of Forum of 36 state chairmen.

While presenting the gift from Nigerian students to the former

President, Obi thanked Jonathan for his achievements and efforts

towards uniting the country. He also described the former President as

a hero of democracy and prayed to God to continue to keep him in sound

health.