Gbajabiamila Commissions New Ojuelegba Motor Park

The Leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila on Monday commissioned the new Ojuelegba motor park.

The New park was facilitated by the lawmaker for use of the Road Transport Employers of Nigeria (RTEAN) in the area after the old park under the bridge was demolished by the Lagos State Government to enable the government implement its urban renewal agenda.

Inaugurating the park, Gbajabiamila said he was proud and happy to be identified with the project.

Gbajabiamila said he was able to facilitate the new park because of the State Governor’s listening ear and support.

He said facilitating the new park was in redemption of electoral promise to always make an impact on the lives of his constituents especially commuters.

The House Leader said the state government finally approved the new park after the missions.

He urged members of the association to put the park into good use, urging them to shun acts that could undermine peace.

The lawmaker described the Lagos State Chairman of the association, Malla Muhammed as a committed leader who never joked with the progress of the association.

He promised to continue to work with RTEAN for the progress of the association and betterment of its members.

Gbajabiamila announced additional donation of N1million at the inauguration for the immediate operations of the park.

In his remarks, the representative of the Lagos State Government, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Central Business District, Mr Agboola Dabiri said the approval of the park was a demonstration of the commitment of the APC government in the state.

He urged the members of RTEAN to put the park into good use and abide by the laws of the state.

The lawmaker representing Surulere 1 state constituency, Mr Desmond Elliot also commended the House Leader for his efforts.

He said the new park would not only enable RTEAN to conduct its business conveniently but also safely.