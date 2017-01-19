Gambian Navy abandons Jammeh, declare allegiance to Barrow

As many in Jammeh’s government have continued to withdraw their support for him, the Gambian Navy led by Rear Admiral Sarjo Fofana, have also abandoned Jammeh while pledging to pass allegiance to Adama Barrow after swearing-in. A private military contractor(Humint), Naval Intelligence and Counter Terrorism/Insurgency personnel with a twitter handle, @DonKlericuzio, tweeted to this fact. Recall that both the country’s Vice President, Isatou Njie Saidy, the army led by its chief, Ousman Badjie and a lot of others have also abandoned Jammeh for his refusal to step down for Barrow