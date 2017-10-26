Fulani Attacks: Plateau Youths Meet Govt Officials Over Open Grazing 

Youths from across the Middlebelt region today converge on the Plateau State House of Assembly to chat with the executive and legislative arms of the state government on the issue of open grazing.

A statement by Emma Zopmal, President, Middle Belt Youth Council says the aim is to compel a ban on open grazing in the state.

The interface holding at the Plateau State House of Assembly commences by 10am , the statement says.

The statement requests the participation of all youths from the region irrespective of ethnic or political backgrounds.