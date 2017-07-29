Four of our members are still missing, says UNIMAID ASUU

The insurgents last Tuesday attacked a team of geologists on oil exploration exercise in Lake Chad Basin. The team, according to Mamman, comprises NNPC staff, geologists, members of CJTF and military personnel.

The University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) chapter of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said five of its members and staff of the varsity were still missing following Tuesday’s Boko Haram attacks in Jilli-Bornoyesu axis, while exploring oil and gas in the Lake Chad Basin of Borno State.

Chairman of the university’s chapter, Dr. Danny Mamman, disclosed this yesterday in Maiduguri while updating the death toll from the attack that claimed the lives of 45 people, including staff and members of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Civilian JTF and local vigilantes.

He stated: “Four of our colleagues are still missing, after losing five in Tuesday’s Boko Haram attacks in Gubio Council of Borno State. Some of the UNIMAID geologists brought to Maiduguri are dead. Some are still missing as I address you on this tragic and sorrowful incident that may deplete the university’s staff strength.