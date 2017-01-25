Four Killed In Twin Suicide Bombing In Maiduguri

Three persons and a Civilian JTF, have been killed in two separate suicide bombing attacks, in Usmanti and Kaleri area of Mafa LGA, Borno State.

The Head Media and Public Relations of the Nigeria Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Sani Datti, confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

According to him, the first incident, occurred at about 11:55 pm on Tuesday, when the suicide bomber was targeting a security outpost in the Usmanti layout.

He was however shot by the military.

The second attack was said to have occurred on Wednesday around 5:30 am, when two suicide bombers a female and a male were trying to gain entry into a mosque in Kaleri area but were spotted on time by the Civilian JTF.

The Kaleri/Muna axis has become notorious as most of the explosions that have occurred in Maiduguri in recent times are either around the place or linked to the area.

NEMA Officials removing bodies from the scene of the incident

A week ago, four people including a Professor of Veterinary Medicine were killed in a suicide attack that occurred in the early hours of the morning at the University of Maiduguri.

Survivors say the attack was carried out by a seven year old boy who detonated his bomb while Muslim worshippers were praying at the junior