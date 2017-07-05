Four die in robbery attack in Ajah, Lagos

A deadly robbery attack that took place today in Ajah, Lagos state, left four persons dead.

Facebook user Fanta Boy Ekwem, who reported the sad incident said the attack occurred this evening and resulted in a gun battle between the robbers and the Nigerian Army.

Two passengers caught in the crossfire were shot dead and two of the robbers were also killed.

Photos of the result of the gun battle shows a red car with glass shattered by bullets and a bullet hole in the body of the car.

The innocent people killed include one female and one male civilian