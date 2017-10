A strong PDP member and former commissioner under the Jang administration, Mr Adubok Agwom is dead.

Mr Adubok Agwom was the former commissioner for solid mineral under the jang administration and a PDP stakeholder in Jos east LGA of Plateau state.

According to a relation of the diseased, Mr Agwom was believed to have died in his sleep as his lifeless body was discovered this morning.

He left behind a wife and children