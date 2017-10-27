FORMER NATIONAL PRESIDENT OF ANA, PROFESSOR JERRY AGADA COMMENDS GOVERNOR ORTOM FOR MAKING ANA PROUD. 

▪As The Association’s 36th Convention Opened In Makurdi.

Former National President and first fellow of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) from North Central of Nigeria, Professor Jerry Anthony Agada has commended his state Governor Dr. Samuel Ortom for giving full support to the association’s 36th convention in Makurdi.

Professor Agada who was Chairman of the ANA 36th International Annual Convention, Benue 2017 Opening ceremony held at the College of Health Sciences, Benue State University, Makurdi explained that the Governor has shown the zeal for education thus his support for the ANA event.

The Chairman of the state civil service commission posited that the state stands to gain a lot at the end of the convention which he said will translate in enhancing the state in many ramifications.

The 36th ANA convention Benue 2017 was declared opened by Governor Ortom represented by the commissioner of Education Science and Technology, Professor Dennis Ityavyar. The Governor promised peace and security of life and property during and after the occasion.