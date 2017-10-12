Five Students Feared Dead In Kaduna Boat Accident

Thursday , 12 October 2017
October 12, 2017

Five secondary school students have been declared missing after a boat capsized in a river in Kaduna state, North West Nigeria.
The incident was said to have occurred on Wednesday afternoon.
The Executive Secretary of Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency, Ezekiel Baba-Karik who confirmed the incident to Channels TV, said the victims, from a private secondary school in the state capital, were on an excursion at River Kaduna when the incident occurred.
According to him, four others have been rescued and taken to Barau Dikko Teaching hospital in the state capital.
