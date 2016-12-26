Five Police officers rewarded for rejecting assassins’ bribe

The Ogun State Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), has rewarded five police officers serving in the state for intercepting and arresting suspected assassins – Chigozie Nworie and Kingsley Ofotele, fleeing to Anambra state after a botched assassination bid on a Lagos based businessman, Mr Tochukwu Onyebuchi.

Announcing the reward which comprised of Letter of Commendation and cash gift for each of the officers at the Police Officers’ Mess, Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, on Saturday, the Chairman of PCRC in Ogun, Alh. Ibraheem Olaniyan, said the officers were honoured for their “patriotism, professionalism and shunning bribe to save the life and property of a crime victim.”

The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, also said the officers acted in the spirit of the new mantra to the effect that ‘Change begins with me’ of the government at the centre.

The beneficiary – officers including Afoloyan Sunday attached to the Highway unit of the force, turned down the N53,000:00 bribe offered them by Chigozie Nworie and Kingsley Ofotele, last October 20 when they stopped them at the Ijebu – Ode stretch of the Sagamu – Ore expressway for a search while escaping with their victim’s Range Rover Jeep – a Sport Utility Vehicle(SUV).