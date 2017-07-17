Fire Destroys Over 30 Shops In Ibadan

Property worth millions of naira was today destroyed in an early morning inferno which engulfed at least 35 shops at Ogunpa/Oke Bola area of Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Witnesses said the fire started around 3 am and raged for about seven hours before it was eventually put out around 10 am leaving a trail of destruction.

The Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Mr Olalekan Alli, who led other government functionaries to condole with the victims of the fire disaster said the government would investigate the matter.

The South West Coordinator NEMA, Mr Yakub Suleiman, confirmed that at least 35 shops were affected in the by the fire.

Most of the traders affected were those selling agricultural products, chemicals, and allied products.

While the extent of damage could not be ascertained just yet, property worth millions of naira were said to have been damaged irreparably.