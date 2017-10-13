FG’s ban of doctors’ private practice violates human rights – Ogunnubi 

The Federal Government’s ban of doctors in full time employment in the public service from private practice has been described as a gross violation of fundamental human rights. The protesting doctors in Bayelsa recently.

Dr Olusegun Ogunnubi, a former Publicity Secretary, Lagos State chapter, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), made the assertion on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan. NAN reports that the Federal Government had on Wednesday announced a ban for medical doctors working in public hospitals to engage in private practice.