FG’s 360,000 jobs for youths ready soon – Emefiele

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, on Friday explained how President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise to provide 360,000 jobs for youths nationwide, will be actualized.

Emefiele told stakeholders at a meeting on the operational framework for the Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme (AADS), under which the jobs will be created that the scheme was targeted primarily at unemployed youths between the ages of 18 and 35.

The CBN governor said through the scheme, a minimum of 10,000 youths in each state, willing to engage in sustainable and profitable activities along the agriculture value chain, would be employed and trained.

“I believe we are on the verge of something very significant with the AADS.