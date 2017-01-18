FG TO COLLABORATE WITH BENUE ON EROSION CONTROL, OTHER PROJECTS

By Charles Iornumbe and Terna Injua

The Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, RMAFC has pledged to assist the Benue State Government in the area of erosion and flood control.

Chairman, Budget and Fiscal Efficiency Committee of the Commission, Dr. Rafiq Ogumbanbi made the pledge today when the committee visited Governor Samuel Ortom at the Benue Peoples House, Makurdi.

Dr Ogumbanbi said the Committee had recognized Governor Ortom’s effort to control erosion by constructing roads with standard drainage system, describing

erosion as a common challenge facing most states of the federation.

He urged the Governor to make a presentation to the Commission on what is required for the completion of the erosion control and other related projects in the state for possible intervention.

The RMAFC delegation also encouraged the Governor to expand his 5,000 hectares rice farm to an export venture in line with the Buhari administration’s economy diversification drive.

Responding, Governor Ortom thanked the Commission for accepting the earlier presentation made by the State Government and sending some of its members to come to the state, expressing the hope that the assessment visit will yield positive result.

He gave assurance that this year’s budget of the state would address the development challenges confronting the people in different sectors of the economy.

Governor Ortom, assisted by the Commissioner for Water Resources and Environment, Hon. Nick Wende and Special Adviser, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Titus Zam, dressed members of the Committee in the Benue unity colours.