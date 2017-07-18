FG Releases Details Of Second Tranche Of Paris Club Refunds

The Federal Government has released the details of the second round of Paris Club refunds to the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Details of the refunds, which are contained in a statement by the Director of Information in the Federal Ministry of Finance, Mr Salisu Dambatta, show that the total payments amounted to N243.795billion.

A breakdown of the figure showed that Rivers, Kano, Delta, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom states got the highest payments, receiving N10bn each.

Of the states, Gombe received the lowest payment with N4.472bn, while the FCT got N684million.

According to the statement, the President approved the payment on May 4 in partial settlement of long-standing claims by state governments relating to over-deductions from their Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) allocation for external debt service arising between 1995 and 2002.

The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, explained that these debt service deductions were in respect of the Paris Club, London Club and Multilateral debts of the federal governments and states.

While Nigeria reached a final agreement for debt relief with the Paris Club in October 2005, some states had already been overcharged.