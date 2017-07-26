FG Raises Alarm Over Plot To Frustrate Anti-Corruption War

The Federal Government has raised alarm over an orchestrated plot to frustrate its efforts in the fight against corruption.

The government also expressed worry over an alleged plot to discredit the Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption (PACAC), led by its Chairman, Professor Itse Sagay.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, said in a statement on Tuesday that the PACAC’s letter head and stamp as well as the signature of its Chairman were being forged and used to con people within and outside the country.

According to him, a letter purportedly signed by the PACAC Chairman, entitled “Presidential Investigation on Outstanding Federal Government External Contract Debts”, and a form to be filled for that purpose, were being used to extort money from unsuspecting persons and to portray Nigeria’s highest advisory committee against corruption in a bad light.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the President (Muhammadu Buhari) has not mandated PACAC to investigate and recommend for payment of some outstanding contract debts, as contained in the letter in question, neither has the Federal Government approved the disbursement of $850 million in the 2017 budget for payment of the so-called external contract debt.

“We are therefore using this medium to inform Nigerians and foreigners alike to disregard such letters,” the minister said.

He noted that Professor Sagay and all the members of PACAC Committee are men and women of proven integrity.

Mr Mohammed added that they will never allow the committee to be used for any activity that is not within its mandate, or that is capable of weakening the anti-corruption fight of the present administration.

