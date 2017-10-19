FG moves to incorporate fresh Ondo ex-militants into amnesty program

The Ondo State Government on Wednesday announced that the federal government will on November 9 , incorporate ex-militants in the riverine area of the State, who are willing to surrender their arms for the Amnesty programme.

It will be recalled that the State government played a crucial role in the release of the six Senior Secondary School Students of Lagos Model College, Igbonla, Epe, who were abducted on May 25, 2017 by the suspected militants.

One of the conditions given by the Armed bandits, who had been operating in the riverine area of Lagos, Ogun and Ondo States, was that the state government will speak on their behalf on how they would benefit from the Amnesty programme.

This was disclosed by the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Agboola Ajayi at the National Defence College (NDC) in Abuja, while addressing the college’s officials, who had earlier visited the state on orientation activities.

Ajayi, representing Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN at the event, said the federal government through the State was willing to give amnesty to youths that are ready to lay down arms and embrace peace.

His words, “The president has just approved this, since we can achieve peace through negotiation, we want to engage these boys so that all of them can leave the bush and be part of the society.

“The ex-militants in the Niger Delta area of the state and those that are willing to surrender their arms can be part of the society.

“They can be empowered through Agriculture at this time that the federal and state governments are committed to diversifying the economy.