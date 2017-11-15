Femi Falana Involved In Road Accident, Breaks His Leg, Threatens To Sue FG 

Human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), has threatened to sue the Federal Government following his involvement in a road accident.
The human rights lawyer had broken his leg after falling into a manhole while walking to his office in Abuja.
He promised that he would not leave the matter to God like the ordinary Nigerian would, but will sue the government on Wednesday.
Falana who made this known while delivering his speech at the National Stakeholders Summit on Whistleblowing in Abuja on Tuesday said, “I am sure you saw me limping and using a walking stick when I was coming in. It is because I fell into a manhole while walking to my office on Shehu Shagari Way.
“I broke my leg and I am even wearing Plaster of Paris and I was even hospitalised. So, I won’t like the ordinary Nigerian leave it to God.
“I have decided that tomorrow I will sue the Federal Government.”
& who care? What abt those who lost their lives on road accidents? U’re & Festus Keyamo are d worst & selfish legal luminaries I’ve seen in Nigeria. Since d death of Gani Fayinmi, no any other legal activist has ever presented himself 2 fight or defend d common man who in everyday is been cheated or deprived of his fundamental rights. If Gani Fayinmi was alive now, he’ll have been in court now challenging cases like, d suicide case of a Director in Kogi State Civil service, as a result of non-payment of his 12months salary; d wrongful disengagement of teachers under d pretext of unqualified teachers by setting up a cooked-up, fallacious, fictitious & sham examination; d non-payment of 15months salaries of civil servants in some states. I’m particular ashamed of Festus Keyamo, who was trained under d tutelage of Gani Fayinmi, but is not exhibiting d tenacity, ruggedness, boldness & steadfastness of his mentor: Gani Fayinmi, but allowed himself 2 become mouthpieces of politicians. U should bury your face in shame, Falana