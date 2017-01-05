Female Worker Injured As Weapon Goes Off Inside Aso Rock

Thursday , 5 January 2017
January 5, 2017

A female worker in Nigeria’s Aso Rock on Wednesday sustained injury when a weapon of one of the security operatives went off.

The incident happened at the administrative reception of the State House.

It was said to have occurred when the security personnel was making attempt to empty the weapon. It went off and injured him and the woman, Channels Television’s correspondent, Chukwuma Onuekwuzi reports.

The female worker was injured on her thigh and a part of her back.
She was taken to the State House medical centre in Asokoro for treatment

