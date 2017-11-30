Fed Govt takes over Lagos Trade Fair Complex over N6b debt

The Federal Government has finally taken over the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex (LITFC) over alleged breach of agreement by the concessionaire, Aulic Nigeria Limited.
At a press conference in Lagos yesterday, the Executive Director/CEO, LITFC Management Board, Mrs. Lucy Ajayi, said the concessionaire breached the agreement by not remitting N6 billion in lease fees to the Federal Government.
The Federal Government through the National Council on Privatisation (NCP) had on August 23, 2017, terminated the concession agreement it signed with the concessionaire in 2007 for alleged breach of agreement.
Mrs. Ajayi stated that the contract was to be for 30 years, with the concessionaire paying
