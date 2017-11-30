Thursday , 30 November 2017
Fed Govt takes over Lagos Trade Fair Complex over N6b debt

November 30, 2017

The Federal Government has finally taken over the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex (LITFC) over alleged breach of agreement by the concessionaire, Aulic Nigeria Limited.

At a press conference in Lagos yesterday, the Executive Director/CEO, LITFC Management Board, Mrs. Lucy Ajayi, said the concessionaire breached the agreement by not remitting N6 billion in lease fees to the Federal Government.

The Federal Government through the National Council on Privatisation (NCP) had on August 23, 2017, terminated the concession agreement it signed with the concessionaire in 2007 for alleged breach of agreement.

Mrs. Ajayi stated that the contract was to be for 30 years, with the concessionaire paying

6 comments

  1. Abejide Adewunmi Adeyemi
    Abejide Adewunmi Adeyemi
    November 30, 2017 at 7:22 am

    I knew they are planning to sell it again, yoruba ronu. #ourmumudondo.

    Reply
  2. Abejide Adewunmi Adeyemi
    Abejide Adewunmi Adeyemi
    November 30, 2017 at 7:22 am

    I knew they are planning to sell it again, yoruba ronu. #ourmumudondo.

    Reply
  3. Obaino D Tempoka
    Obaino D Tempoka
    November 30, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Debt on what? Are they the owner

    Reply
  4. Etim Boy Sunday
    Etim Boy Sunday
    November 30, 2017 at 7:47 am

    We already know how this apc government is working, if it were to be PDP State the FG would have send efcc after him” but” na we we,take over the trade far till when the money expire, Does’t means for the opposition members or people who are under efcc custody do not have assets to have been seized by federal government and let them go?????????? naija too funny

    Reply
  5. Dozie Ekekwe
    Dozie Ekekwe
    November 30, 2017 at 7:56 am

    Apc .change

    Reply
  6. Ndubuisi Nwokelo
    Ndubuisi Nwokelo
    November 30, 2017 at 8:00 am

    It will be forsale soon

    Reply

