Friday , 24 November 2017
Home / News / FATAL MOTOR ACCIDENT UNIDENTIFIED CORPSE 

FATAL MOTOR ACCIDENT UNIDENTIFIED CORPSE 

November 24, 2017 News 357 Views

 The Rivers State Police Command wishes to inform the General  Public that on 31st Oct, 2017 at about 1714hrs a fatal motor  accident was reported at Diobu Divisional Headquarters, Port  Harcourt Rivers State, involving one Monday Udo ‘m’ aged  70yrs, address unknown, but said to be an indigene of Akwa Ibom  State.
2. He was knocked down by one Onyeka Vincent ‘m’ a Truck driver incharge of Mack Truck with Reg. No. KPR 207 X who is currently  in our custody. The unidentified corpse has been  deposited in  Sympathy Mortuary Port Harcourt.
3.  The Command is passionately appealing to any person with useful  information thatcan assist in reaching the relatives, to please  contact the DPO Diobu on phone NO. 08035894189 or call the  following security Nos. 08032003514, 08028915462
DSP OMONI NNAMDI
POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,
FOR: COMMISSIONER OF POLICE
RIVERS STATE COMMAND
PORT HARCOURT.
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

Jealous wife charged with stabbing ex-PDP chair’s son to death

TWO-count charge has been filed against a jealous wife, Maryam Sanda, barely five days after …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved