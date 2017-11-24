FATAL MOTOR ACCIDENT UNIDENTIFIED CORPSE 

The Rivers State Police Command wishes to inform the General Public that on 31st Oct, 2017 at about 1714hrs a fatal motor accident was reported at Diobu Divisional Headquarters, Port Harcourt Rivers State, involving one Monday Udo ‘m’ aged 70yrs, address unknown, but said to be an indigene of Akwa Ibom State.

2. He was knocked down by one Onyeka Vincent ‘m’ a Truck driver incharge of Mack Truck with Reg. No. KPR 207 X who is currently in our custody. The unidentified corpse has been deposited in Sympathy Mortuary Port Harcourt.

3. The Command is passionately appealing to any person with useful information thatcan assist in reaching the relatives, to please contact the DPO Diobu on phone NO. 08035894189 or call the following security Nos. 08032003514, 08028915462

DSP OMONI NNAMDI

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

FOR: COMMISSIONER OF POLICE

RIVERS STATE COMMAND

PORT HARCOURT.