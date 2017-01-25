Fashola indicted for contract fraud

Senator representing Kogi west, Dino Melaye has blown a whistle on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday that the Federal Ministry of Works, Power and Housing and Bureau of Public Procurement have been involved in contract scandal running to billions of naira

Raising a point of order (42) of Senate Rules, Melaye alleged contract infraction by the ministry of power, works and housing, explaining that Nigerians had opened a ledger for thieves in power, stating that the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing and the BPP had colluded in ‎inflating the cost of contracts for the rehabilitation and construction of bridges and roads across the country.

The Lawmaker said he was in possession of correspondences between Works Ministry and Bureau of Public Procurement which shows clearly that officials of those Ministries were misappropriating public funds in billions .

He explained that the Numan /Yola /Jalingo road contract was first awarded to a construction company at N1 1 billion, but was later awarded to another company at an inflated price of N12.4billion.

Correspondent Funke Ogunlolu reports that the presidng officer, Bukola Saraki ruled that the matter will be debated when is presented as a motion