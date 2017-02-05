Fashola decries state of Southeast roads, abandonment by contractors

Disappointed by what he saw on ground, Minister of Works, Housing and Power, Babatunde Fashola (SAN), has decried the rate at which contractors handling federal government roads in the Southeast abandon jobs awarded to them.

The Imo State government, meanwhile, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the host communities of Ulakwo, Agbala and Ermii in Owerri North Council, where tipper, trailer and motor dealers and auxiliary shops would be located in the state.

Fashola, who expressed dismay during his visit to some federal roads in the state yesterday told the Governor Rochas Okorocha, represented by his Deputy, Eze Madumere, at the Government House to notify the appropriate quarters of such delays.

The minister stressed the need for both the state and federal governments to work in synergy towards roads rehabilitation and construction.

Okorocha described the volume of roads abandoned in the state as unimaginable, noting that federal roads needing attention transverse the three zones of Orlu, Owerri and Okigwe and urged the federal government to increase its tempo in the state.

He disclosed that the state government decided to rehabilitate some of the federal roads due to their economic importance, stressing that the Urban Renewal programme of the state involving both governments’ roads has paid well.

Okorocha urged the Federal Controller of Works in the state to work in partnership with the state government.