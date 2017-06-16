FARM DEVELOPMENT: ADO CHAIRMAN, ELDERS RECEIVE AGRIC MINISTER

The newly sworn in chairman of Ado Local Government Council, Mrs Blessing Unogwu Agbo and Community leaders today received the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development at Osigeze – Ijigban in Ado local government area.

The minister was in the area to inspect the vast parcel of land already cleared with about 25 kilometres of access road constructed for the commencement of agricultural activities.

The gesture was the personal contribution of the number one farmer in the country to the development of agriculture in Osigeze, Onmeka, Odumoke and its environs.

According to Ogbe, his decision to select the community for the project was informed by the huge land asset of the area which he believed when properly developed would translate into trillions of naira for the benefit of the rural populace.

The chairman in a remark appreciated the minister for citing the project in her domain and thanked President Muhammad Buhari for his appointment.

Leaders/elders who accompanied the chairman were, Pius Oketa, Otse Otokpa, Agbo Aboh, Anthony Ogoro, Emmanuel Ogaba, Simon Oketa among others.