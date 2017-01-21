Farah Dagogo tasks Ke Community on peaceful coexistence

Lawmaker in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo, has enjoined the people of Ke Community in Degema Local Government Area to always strive for peace as it is the only panacea for rapid development and growth.

Hon.Farah Dagogo , who incidentally is the Lawmaker representing Degema Constituency in the State Assembly, made this known Thursday during a brainstorming meeting with leaders of Ke Community.

The Ke Community Delegation was led by Chairman of Ke Council of Chiefs, Chief Philips Benebo. Also in attendance was the Community’s Youth Leader, Comrade Sogbeye Pokubo, among others.

The lawmaker said it was paramount that the elders and youths of the Community work in tandem as that will give room for enduring peace and even and rapid development of the Community.

” I welcome you to the Rivers State House of Assembly. However, I would have preferred we have this meeting under different circumstances, especially, where our discussion will be centered on how we can develop our communities.

” Notwithstanding, issue of peace is fundamental to the development and growth of all communities. That is why this meeting is key. We don’t have to resort to violence to resolve any disagreement. The youths should accord our elders and Chiefs their full recognition and respect, and our elders and Chiefs on the other hand reciprocate it by providing an enabling environment for the youths in the scheme of things,” he added.

On issues relating to health service delivery and security, Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo said he is on top of the situation as he is liaising with relevant authorities.

On his part, Chairman of Ke Council of Chiefs, Chief Philips Benebo , lauded Hon. Farah Dagogo as a man of his words. He thanked the lawmaker for solely responsible in providing electricity to Ke Community.

He equally saluted the matured manner the young lawmaker handles strifes in various communities across the LGA. He prayed for God’s continued guidance and wisdom as he contributes his quota to the development and growth of Degema.

Also, the Ke Community Youth Leader, Comrade Sogbeye Pokubo, said as a youth, he admires the leadership qualities of the lawmaker in spite of his relatively young age.

” It is a thing of great joy to me that Degema is blessed with such youthful and politically matured leader. I must also confess that this is the first time I’m meeting the Honourable Doctor Farah Dagogo in person and I’m quite taken aback by his unassuming demeanour and intelligent disposition,” he added.

He further praised the lawmaker for his quick intervention in the brewing crisis ‘so that it doesn’t escalate and get out of hand ‘.