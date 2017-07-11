Family Demands Justice As Suspected Cultists

▪Residents Cry Out Over Insecurity In Calabar



An undergraduate of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Saviour Enoch, was reportedly shot dead by suspected cultists in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

The family of the deceased has consequently urged security agencies in the state to apprehend the killers and bring them to justice.

The uncle of the deceased, Ovieakini Enoch, who made the appeal on Monday, said that 20-year-old Saviour was shot dead on Saturday night along Gwegwe/Naval Road in Ovom, Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state.

He said: “Saviour was admitted into the NDA two years ago and his father, Gbavieme Enoch, died two years ago while serving in the Nigerian Army in Maiduguri, Borno”.

Ovieakini who noted that Gbavieme, a Staff Sergeant, was killed while on a national duty on January 25, 2015, added: “That is why Saviour’s death is a painful one. We are calling on the police and other security agencies to assist us to bring the perpetrators to justice. I learned that the police have made some arrests on Sunday night”.

Saviour’s mother, who cried uncontrollably, also urged the security agencies to help the family to apprehend the killers of her son.

“My son died by shooting and my husband also died by shooting; my husband was a Staff Sergeant in the Army, he died two years ago and now,