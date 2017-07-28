EPE SIX KIDNAPPED STUDENTS RELEASED

We are happy to note the release of the six kidnapped students of Igbonla Model School, Epe, Lagos State as a result of the determined and conscientious efforts of the Acting President, the governments of Lagos, Ondo, Ogun, Delta states and the security agencies, including the Police, SSS and the Military.

In the last few days, the deputy governors of Ondo and Delta states have worked tirelessly to ensure that the students are released.

The students will be handed over to the deputy governor of Lagos State for further actions.

We thank Nigerians for their prayers, and charged security agencies to remain committed to their sacred duty of ensuring the safety of the citizens

Segun Ajiboye

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor