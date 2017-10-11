Enugu Govt To Reconstruct Damaged Roads, Says Commissioner

The Enugu State Government has assured residents that in the next three weeks, it would complete the reconstruction of the New Haven dual carriageway, which caved in on Monday evening after a heavy downpour.

According to eyewitnesses, the road had always shown signs of dilapidation and even two days before caving in, it had caused a minor accident that destroyed a tricycle.

The call for speedy attention became necessary following the incident which caused a gridlock around the area.

The State Commissioner for Works, Engr Greg Nnaji, while appealing to residents to be more patient, assured them of government’s preparedness to deploy a more professional approach and beef up its maintenance culture to avert such issues in the future.

New Haven, which is one of the major landmarks, is among the first developed areas within the Enugu City Center, known for its heavy business activities and access to the major areas within the metropolis.

While movement and daily activities around the area have slowed down as a result of the mishap, residents are optimistic that government will keep its word in ensuring that the road is fixed at the given time.