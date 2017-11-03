Ekwueme okay for treatment abroad.

Terhemen Abua.

Ailing Second Republic Vice President, Alex Ekwueme is to be flown abroad for medical treatment on the orders of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The President gave the order Friday , after he received a brief on the medical condition of the former Vice President.

According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the approval given by President Buhari would cover the cost of chartering an air ambulance for the journey and the cost of his treatment.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate medical treatment of former Vice – President, Alex Ekwueme, outside the country.

“The approval followed a brief the President received Friday on the medical condition of the former Vice -President.

“The approval covers the immediate charter of an Air Ambulance for the emergency movement and the cost of treatment.

“President Buhari prays that God will grant the elder statesman speedy recovery” .

credit: Punch