Ekwueme is alive and well, says family

The family of Alex Ekwueme, former vice-president, says the elder statesman is alive and well.

In a statement on Tuesday, Uche Ezechukwu, spokesman of the family, asked members of the public to disregard the rumour being peddled about his health.

Earlier on Tuesday, there were reports on social media that the elder statesman had died.

Ekwueme was admitted at the hospital after he collapsed at his Enugu residence.

Ezechukwu said the elder statesman was recuperating remarkably, with indications that “the worst seemed to be over”.

“The truth is that elder statesman is alive and well,” he said in the statement.

“His condition is not only stabilising but improving considerably.

“In fact, the former VP has moved from a stage of unconsciousness to a state whereby he now receives visitors, sits up and eats.”

He said plans were being finalised for the medical trip facilitated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“It is also important to inform that Dr Ekwueme is yet to be taken abroad, as the necessary documentation and preliminary are on course and arrangements are being completed, he said.

“Any statement I make on the elder statesman is impeccable and have full authentication of the family