Ekiti Teachers condemn Fayemi’s disparaging comment on Fayose’s car gifts, UK trip for teachers

Teachers in Ekiti State under the aegis of Positive Minds Club (PMC) for Ekiti Teachers have berated former Governor of the State and Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi for describing the gift of brand new cars given to Headmaster General, best teachers in Primary and Secondary schools in the State as well as trip to London and N100 million to all the teachers as waste of public fund.

The teachers said it was insulting that the same Fayemi, who as governor never celebrated World Teacher’s Day and humiliated teachers with forced competency test, could condemn Governor Fayose, for celebrating teachers.

According to the PMC President, Comrade Ojo Patrick, “If Fayemi could describe gifts of brand new Hyundai Xcent to the best teachers in Primary and Secondary Schools as well as a brand new KIA Cerato to the new Headmaster General and one week trip to London or Dubai, the question to ask him is; what did he do for teachers when he was governor?”

The teachers said it was on record that Fayemi used thugs to stop the celebration of World Teacher’s Day in 2012 just because the teachers refused to write his competency test.

The PMC said it was on record that despite being a PhD holder, Ekiti State’s performance in National Examination Council (NECO) and West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) examinations was the worst in the history of our State.

“In 2014, Ekiti State was number 28 in NECO and with the commitment of Governor Fayose, the State came first in 2016 and 2017. Also in WASSCE, Ekiti State’s performance, which was 25 percent in 2014, moved to 74.86 percent in 2017.

“Yet, the same Fayemi, who killed the morale of teachers with his competency test and demotion of teachers, is condemning Fayose for rewarding teachers, through whose efforts and commitment our State’s lost glory in education was restored.

“This to us is the height of Fayemi’s demonstration of hatred for our teachers and we condemn it in its entirety,” PMC said.