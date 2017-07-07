Ekiti Govt alleges plan by DSS to accuse Fayose of plotting insurgency

Ekiti State Government has accused some elements in the APC-led federal government of conniving with the Department of State Service (DSS) to implicate the State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose in treasonable offence, with a view to arresting him and some top functionaries of the State government.

Special Assistant of Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, made this known in a statement issued in Ado Ekiti on Thursday night.

He alleged that some miscreants were already slated to be arrested by the DSS, after-which the DSS will claim that subversive materials were found on them and that the arrested miscreants confessed that they were being sponsored by Governor Fayose.

The statement read; “Few hours ago, credible information was received as to the new plot by the APC-led federal government to rope the Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose into treasonable offence.

“This plot is being hatched with the active connivance of some top functionaries of the DSS.

“Some miscreants are already slated to be arrested by the DSS, after-which the DSS will claim that subversive materials were “found” on them and that the arrested miscreants confessed that they were being sponsored by Governor Fayose to promote insurgency in the country, with the ultimate aim of toppling the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

“The DSS will then move in, claiming to be acting on the confession of the “arrested” miscreants and attempt to arrest Governor Fayose and some top functionaries of the Ekiti State government.

“Arrest of Governor Fayose will be premised on claim that the immunity being enjoyed by the governor does not cover treasonable offences.

“Nigerians should recall that Governor Fayose made it known last week that he was aware of the various attempts on his life just because he chose to expose to Nigerians, the state of health of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Let it be said to those behind this new sinister plot that, like their previous evil plots, this one too will fail.

“This is because Governor Fayose is only the voice of the hopeless Nigerians, whose future is being mortgaged by the Buhari’s Presidency cabal that are only interested in holding on to power at all cost.

“Governor Fayose will not be involved in any unlawful act and Nigerians as well as the international community are placed on alert as to this new plot.

“On the part of our governor, Peter Ayodele Fayose, he remains undauntedly committed to truth and fearlessness in his defence of Nigerians against the cabal using falsehood, intimidation, arrest, detention and harassment to hold on to power.”