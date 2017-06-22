  Eid-El-Fitri: FG Declares Monday, Tuesday Public Holiday

The Federal Government has declared Monday, June 26 and Tuesday, June 27 as public holiday to mark Id-El-Fitri celebration.



The Minister of Interior, Retired Lieutenant General Abdulrahman Dambazau, made the declaration on Thursday in Abuja on behalf of the Federal Government.

He urged Muslim faithful and Nigerians in general to use the occasion of the celebration for sober reflection and pray for peace, unity and progress of the nation.

The minister also asked Nigerians to shun hate speeches and divisive tendencies and join hands with the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to build a peaceful, strong and united Nigeria.

He said such step would guarantee fundamental freedoms, including the right of residence in any part of the country as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Dambazau wished Nigerians a peaceful and rewarding celebration and assured the people of government’s resolve to be just and fair to all.